Contrasting of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Its Peers

As Drugs – Generic company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agile Therapeutics Inc. has 55.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Agile Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 2,608,878,780.22% -74.70% -60.40% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 30.97M 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.82 2.63 2.47

As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 109.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

Liquidity

Risk & Volatility

Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.