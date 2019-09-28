Contrasting of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Its Peers

As Drugs – Generic company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Agile Therapeutics Inc. has 55.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Agile Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|2,608,878,780.22%
|-74.70%
|-60.40%
|Industry Average
|8.34%
|72.85%
|5.16%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|30.97M
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.79M
|369.43M
|157.92
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.82
|2.63
|2.47
As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 109.37%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.45%
|-21.09%
|-22.15%
|37.83%
|314.29%
|101.42%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|7.83%
|17.34%
|45.36%
|47.37%
|52.23%
For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Agile Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
