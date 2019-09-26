Contrasting of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)

This is a contrast between Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 26 4.00 N/A 0.08 319.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0.00% 4.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 0 0 3 3.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company on the other hand boasts of a $34.67 consensus price target and a 26.03% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 92.8% respectively. About 0.7% of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company 4.1% -0.24% -3.53% 18.64% 42.39% 27.38%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company beats Agile Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. Its products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. The company has collaboration agreements with Fox Chase Cancer Center to study ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for use in the treatment of various forms of cancer; and Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR) to study the effect of RAYOS on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.