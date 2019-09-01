Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 20.4%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.