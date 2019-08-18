Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Since AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.07 N/A -0.29 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.10 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $76.14, while its potential upside is 29.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.