Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.52 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 754.17% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 49.3%. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.