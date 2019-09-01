Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|64.94
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.52
|N/A
|-4.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-301.5%
|-111.8%
Liquidity
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 754.17% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 49.3%. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc.
|8.7%
|-12.59%
|-40.48%
|2.46%
|-61.81%
|18.48%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.
Summary
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
