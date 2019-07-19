Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.95 N/A -0.21 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 2.18 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 52.51% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

