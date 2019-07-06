Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 77.99 N/A -0.21 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 19.73 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Athenex Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Athenex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 2.04% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 32% respectively. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.