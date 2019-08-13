Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology companies, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 70.88 N/A -0.29 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 57.09 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus target price and a 25.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 71.1%. Insiders owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.