Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.06 N/A -0.29 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.24 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.