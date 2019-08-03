Contrasting of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.38 N/A -0.29 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 213.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.