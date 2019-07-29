Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -1.45 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.84 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 108.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.9% and 47.9% respectively. Insiders owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.