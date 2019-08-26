Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

This is a contrast between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.34 N/A -0.80 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 79.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.18%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.