Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.81 N/A -1.45 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.73 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 107.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.