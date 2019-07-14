Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 103.39 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.85 beta indicates that Agenus Inc. is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 85.87%. Competitively the average price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, which is potential 159.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. appears more favorable than Agenus Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 52%. Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.18%. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.