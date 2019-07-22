Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.85 N/A -1.45 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agenus Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Agenus Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 104.92% at a $5 average price target. Neon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 426.32% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Agenus Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 70.8%. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was more bullish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.