Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.87% and an $5 consensus target price. Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 191.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Agenus Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.