Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.63 N/A -0.80 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 8.73 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

A 1.81 beta indicates that Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and has 10.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 64.47% at a $5 average price target.

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.