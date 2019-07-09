Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is a contrast between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.09 N/A -1.45 0.00 argenx SE 122 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agenus Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.68% and an $5 consensus target price. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 consensus target price and a 9.04% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Agenus Inc. looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats argenx SE on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.