Contrasting of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.63 N/A -0.80 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 64.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 33.8%. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.