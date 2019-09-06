Contrasting of AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

This is a contrast between AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

In table 1 we can see AGBA Acquisition Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AGBA Acquisition Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 51% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.