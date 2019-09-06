Contrasting of AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

This is a contrast between AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
In table 1 we can see AGBA Acquisition Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AGBA Acquisition Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 51% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.33% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.