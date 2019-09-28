Contrasting of AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.02M
|0.00
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AGBA Acquisition Limited and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
