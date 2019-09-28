Contrasting of AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT)

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.02M 0.00 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AGBA Acquisition Limited and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AGBA Acquisition Limited and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93%

For the past year AGBA Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.