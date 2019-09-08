Contrasting of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

This is a contrast between AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 16 8.44 N/A 0.27 60.59 Urban Edge Properties 18 5.26 N/A 0.94 17.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Urban Edge Properties is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Urban Edge Properties, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.2% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urban Edge Properties’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Urban Edge Properties’s potential upside is 5.71% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. and Urban Edge Properties has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.7% and 94.9%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.99% 3.28% -4.33% -8.65% -15.8% 2.7% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. was more bullish than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats on 7 of the 10 factors AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. The company also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity. In addition, its other real estate-related assets and financial assets investments include first or second lien loans, subordinate interests in first mortgages, and mezzanine financing secured by interests in commercial real estate, as well as bridge loans to be used in the acquisition, construction, or redevelopment of a property; other real estate structured finance products, mortgage servicing rights, real estate-related loans and securities, and other financial assets; and investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes, such as small balance commercial mortgages, aircraft, automobiles, credit cards, equipment, manufactured housing, franchises, recreational vehicles, and student loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.