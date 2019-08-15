Contrasting of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 375.23 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Affimed N.V. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Affimed N.V. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 183.69% for Affimed N.V. with consensus price target of $8. Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 131.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 81.8%. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Affimed N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.