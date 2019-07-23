Contrasting of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Both Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 25.91 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

Affimed N.V. is 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.08. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Compugen Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Affimed N.V. is $8, with potential upside of 172.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Affimed N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Affimed N.V. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.