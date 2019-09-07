Contrasting of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.68 N/A -2.51 0.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Risk & Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential is 29.09% at a $101.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.