Contrasting of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 98 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.98% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with average target price of $101.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 14.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.