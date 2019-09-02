Contrasting of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

This is a contrast between Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.94 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 highlights Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$101.5 is Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.