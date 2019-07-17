Contrasting of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

This is a contrast between Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.94 N/A -2.51 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 42.63 N/A 0.86 25.77

In table 1 we can see Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $105, while its potential upside is 19.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 1.6% -1.9% 9.77% 11.7% -3.14% 18.8%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance while First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 18.8% stronger performance.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.