Contrasting of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 81.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.