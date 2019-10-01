Contrasting of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,870,786,516.85% -264.5% -178.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.