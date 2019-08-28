Contrasting of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 292.46% and its average price target is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.