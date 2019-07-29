Contrasting of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is a contrast between Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 141.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 62.6%. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.