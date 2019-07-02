Contrasting of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 187 11.63 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has an average target price of $205, with potential downside of -4.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -70.67% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 35.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.