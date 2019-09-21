Contrasting of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 31.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 51.4%. 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.