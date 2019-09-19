Contrasting of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 52.65 N/A -0.34 0.00 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aethlon Medical Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aethlon Medical Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 0.16%. Insiders held 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29%

For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. beats Aethlon Medical Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.