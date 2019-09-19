Contrasting of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|1
|52.65
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Aethlon Medical Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-164.5%
|-119.1%
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aethlon Medical Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 0.16%. Insiders held 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aethlon Medical Inc.
|-29.94%
|-50%
|-69.97%
|-83.7%
|-82.11%
|-86.75%
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|-3.78%
|-9.64%
|41.27%
|-6.81%
|-41.64%
|7.29%
For the past year Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. beats Aethlon Medical Inc.
Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.