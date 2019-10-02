Contrasting of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 847,809,461.38% -396.9% -56.4% Savara Inc. 1,128,711,262.74% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Savara Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 44.9%. About 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.