Contrasting of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.05 N/A -0.92 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.32 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 42.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has stronger performance than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.