Contrasting of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.30% 29.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. N/A 4 13.17 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.26. In other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.'s peers show that they're better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.