Contrasting of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 837,063,804.54% -396.9% -56.4% Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta means Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 76.5%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.