Contrasting of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

We are contrasting Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 16.63M -0.92 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 869,497,019.76% -396.9% -56.4% Aravive Inc. 75,273,865.41% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Aravive Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 30% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.