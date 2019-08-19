Contrasting of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.26 N/A -0.92 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was less bearish than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.