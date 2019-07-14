Contrasting of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.41 N/A 0.25 13.17 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.42 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 12.93% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.