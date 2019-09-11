Contrasting of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 35.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 12.4%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.