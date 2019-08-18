Contrasting of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -0.36 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.47 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 666.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 18.2% respectively. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.