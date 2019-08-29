Contrasting of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.60 N/A -0.36 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2097.24 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 8.5%. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.