Contrasting of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

As Biotechnology companies, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.47 N/A -0.36 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1132.78 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.