Contrasting of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

As Biotechnology companies, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.47
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1132.78
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Liquidity
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
