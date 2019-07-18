Contrasting of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.55 N/A -22.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altimmune Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 6.8%. 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.