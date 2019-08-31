Contrasting of Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

We will be comparing the differences between Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 201 6.90 N/A 7.27 28.55

In table 1 we can see Aerohive Networks Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival L3Harris Technologies Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Aerohive Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $235.4, while its potential upside is 11.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.