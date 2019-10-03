Contrasting of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.00 15.06M -1.59 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 62 1.88 34.89M 5.97 11.31

Table 1 demonstrates Aemetis Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aemetis Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 1,644,823,066.84% 30.5% -35.1% Westlake Chemical Corporation 56,102,267.25% 14% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aemetis Inc. is 92.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.08. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aemetis Inc. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aemetis Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 15.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aemetis Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.7% and 29.4%. Aemetis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.86%. Competitively, 0.5% are Westlake Chemical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year Aemetis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats Aemetis Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.