Contrasting of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -1.59 0.00 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 24 1.41 N/A 0.13 165.64

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aemetis Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aemetis Inc. has a 0.08 beta, while its volatility is 92.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aemetis Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aemetis Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.7% and 73.3%. 10.86% are Aemetis Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26%

For the past year Aemetis Inc. had bullish trend while GCP Applied Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GCP Applied Technologies Inc. beats Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.